5,000 without power in Summit County on Sunday night

The cause as to why is unknown
Associated Press
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 22:56:07-04

AKRON, Ohio — Roughly 5,400 customers of First Energy are without power in Summit County on Sunday night, according to First Energy’s website.

The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The reported outage stemmed from Babb Substation in Akron, the cause as to why is unknown.

