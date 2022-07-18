5,000 without power in Summit County on Sunday night

AKRON, Ohio — Roughly 5,400 customers of First Energy are without power in Summit County on Sunday night, according to First Energy’s website.

The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The reported outage stemmed from Babb Substation in Akron, the cause as to why is unknown.

RELATED: Power Outages

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.