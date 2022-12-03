Tens of thousands without power in Northeast Ohio Saturday morning due to high winds

According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m. there were about 7,800 residents in Cuyahoga County without power. Officials confirmed that a tree and telephone pole fell in Garfield Heights this morning and could be contributing to the power outages.

Clevland Public Power says that as of 11:00 a.m. only 2,500 residents in the city of Cleveland were without power due to high winds.

As of 10:00 a.m., Ashtabula County had around 5,000 residents without power, Geauga County 3,000 and Summit County 2,000.

