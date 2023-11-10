Ralphie refueled on Stouffer's French bread pizza while shooting 'A Christmas Story' in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — They're some of the classic lines that help define an entire holiday season:

You'll shoot your eye out, kid.

Fra-gee-lay must be Italian.

He looks like a pink nightmare.

It was 40 years ago, this month that those iconic words came to life on the big screen when ‘A Christmas Story’ hit theaters for the first time.

This weekend, actors from the beloved film are back in Cleveland, which we know played a major role during production, for a celebration.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank got the chance to chat with Ralphie himself, Peter Billingsley, in the heart of the city that found its way into his.

A movie about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s is not only surviving but thriving four decades later, which is somewhat surprising to Peter Billingsley.

"Very much, because it was, you do a lot of these movies, always hope for the best. You have no idea which one is going to break out from the pack," said Billingsley.

Billingsley, who we all know and love as Ralphie Parker reflects on the movie that helped make him a holiday staple.

"It went from this cult following to this big mainstream following, so I think it's also been nice for us because it was a slow build, so you could really appreciate, have a little perspective with the movie," said Billingsley.

For the very first time, all the child actors from ‘A Christmas Story’ are coming together in Cleveland to celebrate forty years of the film.

“The only place we wanted to do it was here. I always refer to Cleveland like as a partner in the movie," said Billingsley.

In News 5 archive video from the movie's premiere in 1983, you see the child actor, who was 12 at the time, getting out of a limo and heading into the theater.

“We stayed at the Stouffer's Hotel, which I now think is the renaissance. I was a big fan of Stouffer’s French bread pizza; it was on the room service menu, so a lot of time after work I’d go home and have some French bread pizza," said Billingsley.

This weekend, Billingsley is joining all his castmates, including Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus, with his yellow eyes and Ian Petrella, who played Randy, as part of a fundraising event called ‘Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home’ that will help support the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

"It's very sort of on brand if you will for me to be supportive of Cleveland as well and hopefully to try and get the word out to people to come here and shoot," said Billingsley.

It's no secret that Mike is a huge fan of this movie – a guest bedroom in his home clearly shows his love of the Christmas classic.

"It's the best fans in the world,” said Billingsley.

So, getting a chance to chat face-to-face with Billingsley was truly like Christmas morning for Mike!

In terms of the many popular one-liners from the film, Billingsley has his favorite

"Fray-gee-lay must be Italian," said Billingsley.

One of Mike’s favorite scenes near the end of the film is when the staff at the restaurant brings out the family's Christmas dinner.

Melinda Dillion, who played Mrs. Parker, didn't know that the duck would come out with its head on.

If you watch closely, you can see Billingsley rise up and lean over because he knew what director Bob Clark was up to.

“Bob was great about keeping certain things from certain cast members to get the surprise, so her yelp is incredibly genuine," said Billingsley.

Just last year, Billingsley starred in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ where you see Ralphie all grown up, trying to give his children the best holiday.

Of course, there's immense pressure whenever you try to create a sequel to a beloved classic.

Dedicated fans of the original were nervous when they heard the project was in the works.

"Everyone was. Fans were unanimously like I didn't want to turn it on. I just didn't want to push the button. I was like, I was like this every day on set. We can't mess this up,” said Billingsley.

As for his house at good old Cleveland Street, which Clevelanders know is West 11th Street in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, we are still waiting to learn who will be taking over operations of the ‘Christmas Story House’ after its current owner, Brian Jones announced its sale last month.

"To see it preserved and restored and transformed into a place that people can go remember the movie is really cool," said Billingsley.

Ralphie may have outgrown his pink bunny outfit from Aunt Clara years ago. Still, the wonder and magic of the holiday season is clearly stronger than ever, and it continues to live on in all of us who include this beloved classic in our family traditions.

"The most commonly asked question I get is why this movie? Why the resonance? And I think it's very relatable, familiar family,” said Billingsley.

It's a family that does all the things that many families typically do during the holiday season.

“It's making a turkey, buying a tree, going Christmas shopping and visiting Santa,” said Billingsley.

The anniversary celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Actors will share behind-the-scenes stories, and fans can get autographs and photos.

Tickets can be purchased on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission’s website.