'Everything is FREE' store opening in Mentor this weekend

MENTOR, Ohio — This weekend, a ministry in Mentor is opening up an “everything is free” store.

SNAP recipients, veterans and the general public are invited to get whatever they want and need — yes, completely for free.

“From bicycles to microwaves, household appliances, televisions, everything is free,” said Bishop Mocc Rodgers, senior pastor at Christ Kingdom Church on Lakeshore Boulevard in Mentor.

Pastor Rodgers started the ministry about six years ago, with a goal to help the community and as many veterans as they could.

Since then, they’ve become one of Lake County’s largest food pantries, serving more than 700 people a month with meats and nonperishables.

Homa Bash. Everything is free store opening up in Mentor.

“Stimulus check is fine, but $1,400 is only going to go so far so we want people to know, we’re here, we’re not going anywhere, we’re a staple in the community and this ministry, Lord willing, is here to stay,” he said.

Recently, Rodgers’ wife had the idea for an “everything is free” store and this became reality — tons of brand new items or very gently used everywhere you look, thanks to their great donation pool.

“Walmart is a great source, Big Lots is another great source, and the AmVets have backed us up quite a bit as well,” Rodgers said.

The store inside the church on Lakeshore Boulevard will open this Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

For the general public, there’s a $10 donation to get inside.

If you have a SNAP or EBT card, or your Veterans ID — there is no charge at all to come in and shop.

“I wanna say: if you’re in need, come on out and get exactly what you need. anything we have is open to you," he said.

To start, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, located at 9521 Lakeshore Blvd. in Mentor.

Rodgers said this is just a pilot run inside the church for now, before they plan to move to a freestanding location in a shopping center if all goes well.

They’re also planning on creating $15 an hour part-time jobs to help with the upkeep.