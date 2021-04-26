Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting food distribution Tuesday instead of Thursday due to NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s drive-thru distribution will be held on Tuesday this week instead of its usual time on Thursdays due to the NFL Draft and associated activities.

The distribution will be held Tuesday, April 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Lot, 1503 South Marginal Road.

Each family will receive fresh produce and shelf-stable food. In addition, the NFL and the Cleveland Browns will be on-site to hand out additional NFL and Browns swag.

The NFL will present a $35,000 donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police and the National Guard will be on-site to help traffic control.

What to know before you go:

Everyone is asked to pre-register at www.WeFeedCLE.org. You will receive a code and will need to bring that code with you to display on your car window as part of the check-in process. This will help the food bank estimate the number of people expected to attend.

No-walk up clients allowed.

This will be a drive-thru process only. You will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You must be in a vehicle to receive food.

Anyone who needs assistance can call the help center at 216-738-2067.

