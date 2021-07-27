Greater Cleveland Food Bank to distribute STEAM kits during weekly food distribution Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will distribute free science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) kits during its weekly food distribution on Thursday, July 29 at the City of Cleveland Muni-Lot.

The distribution of the STEAM kits is made possible through a partnership with the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus and the Great Lakes Science Center, and other local cultural organizations.

An estimated 1,400 families will be served, the food bank said.

The Learning Lunchboxes are tailored to a specific theme, such as space created with the help of NASA.

In March, COSI had started distributing a limited number of free kits to each of Ohio's 611 school districts. The effort continued through the summer to help students with summer learning.

The distribution will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Muni Lot, located at 1505 South Marginal Road, in Cleveland.

To receive food and the STEAM kits, you are asked to pre-reigster through the food bank's website here. You will receive a code and will need to bring the code with you to display in your car window as part of the check in process.

