Watch

Rebound

Actions

Grants offered for restaurants, bars, coffee shops in Barberton to fund COVID-19 cleaning expenses

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Boris Dunand on Unsplash
A generic image inside a restaurant
CDC Study: COVID-19 patients 'twice as likely' to report dining at a restaurant recently
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 22:44:23-04

BARBERTON, Ohio — New funding from the CARES Act is being offered to certain Barberton businesses to help them rebound from closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disinfection Grant Program is providing funding for dine-in restaurants, bars and coffee shops across Barberton to help pay for cleaning expenses.

The City of Barberton will reimburse up to $750 per business for cleaning, sterilization or disinfection.

Grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible businesses that had or have a COVID-19 related closure between June 1 of 2020 and Dec. 31 of 2021.

Applications are currently being accepted and businesses can apply on the City's website here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.