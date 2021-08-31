Grants offered for restaurants, bars, coffee shops in Barberton to fund COVID-19 cleaning expenses

BARBERTON, Ohio — New funding from the CARES Act is being offered to certain Barberton businesses to help them rebound from closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disinfection Grant Program is providing funding for dine-in restaurants, bars and coffee shops across Barberton to help pay for cleaning expenses.

The City of Barberton will reimburse up to $750 per business for cleaning, sterilization or disinfection.

Grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible businesses that had or have a COVID-19 related closure between June 1 of 2020 and Dec. 31 of 2021.

Applications are currently being accepted and businesses can apply on the City's website here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.