ODOT District 3 hiring CDL drivers for fall and winter seasons

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring seasonal CDL drivers for the fall and winter seasons.

ODOT District 3 covers Ashland, Erie, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Wayne and Crawford counties.

Duties include roadway maintenance and repair activities, snow and ice treatment, picking up litter, flagging traffic in work zones and basic general labor.

Applicants must have a valid Class A or Class B commercial driver’s License and no air brake restrictions. Drivers must have three months of training or three months of experience in operation of basic equipment, pass a background and drug screening test and ability to pass a physical test.

Pay for seasonal positions start at $18.05 per hour.

Find more on available jobs here.

