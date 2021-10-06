Swagelok Company holding outdoor hiring event this weekend

SOLON, Ohio — On Saturday, the Swagelok Company will hold an outdoor interview and hiring event at its facility in Solon.

Swagelok Company's main campus is located at 29495 F.A. Lennon Dr., Solon, 44139.

The company is looking to hire for all of its manufacturing locations and is in special need of machine operators and assemblers.

So far, the company has interviewed 500 candidates since June and offered 300 people employment.

Job perks include:

Competitive wages—including increased wages for 2 nd and 3 rd shift employees.

Comprehensive benefits package that starts on the first day of employment—includes medical and dental insurance, 401k with matching dollars, and an employee stock ownership program.

Signing bonuses of up to $5,000 for select positions and shifts to attract top talent.

"No appointment is necessary for the event, which will include opportunities to meet with human resources associates, learn more about the company, and apply for available positions," the company said. "Job candidates are encouraged to apply in advance by reviewing all available positions listed on jobs.swagelok.com. Same day offers will be made to qualified applicants."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.