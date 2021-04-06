Watch

Rebound

Actions

Amazon is hiring 100 full-time workers in Cleveland

Jobs include warehouse and delivery
items.[0].image.alt
File Image
Amazon Prime
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 17:24:04-04

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is hiring around 100 new workers to fill warehouse and delivery positions at its new facility located at 10801 Madison Ave., in Cleveland.

The company said warehouse associates will make at least $15 an hour. The position includes comprehensive benefits that start on the first day of work.

Amazon also offers a 401K program, company stock and bonuses. Hourly employees may be eligible for tuition assistance—the company prepays up to 95% tuition for related fields in higher education.

Amazon is also hiring independent contractors to deliver packages as Amazon Flex drivers. Amazon is looking for people "who can be their own boss," and "create their own schedule." Drivers receive an average pay of $22 per hour.

CLICK HERE for more information or to apply.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Resources for Job Seekers

Job Boards

Ohio.gov COVID-19 Job Search

OhioMeansJobs.com Job Board

Google Cleveland-area Job Board

Monster.com Cleveland-area Job Board

Indeed.com Cleveland-area Job Board

ZipRecruiter Cleveland-area Job Board

Guides

OhioMeansJobs Job Seeker Resources

Ohio.gov Job Seekers Guide

Cuyahoga County Job Seekers Guide

Summit County Job Seekers Guide

U.S. Dept. of Labor Coronavirus Resources