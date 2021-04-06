Amazon is hiring 100 full-time workers in Cleveland

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is hiring around 100 new workers to fill warehouse and delivery positions at its new facility located at 10801 Madison Ave., in Cleveland.

The company said warehouse associates will make at least $15 an hour. The position includes comprehensive benefits that start on the first day of work.

Amazon also offers a 401K program, company stock and bonuses. Hourly employees may be eligible for tuition assistance—the company prepays up to 95% tuition for related fields in higher education.

Amazon is also hiring independent contractors to deliver packages as Amazon Flex drivers. Amazon is looking for people "who can be their own boss," and "create their own schedule." Drivers receive an average pay of $22 per hour.

CLICK HERE for more information or to apply.

