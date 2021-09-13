AT&T hiring in Cleveland, Akron Canton area, with $1,000 sign-on bonuses for select positions

CLEVELAND — AT&T is hiring to fill 100 positions in Ohio, including the Cleveland and Akron-Canton areas.

The company is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses for some of the positions.

Position openings include sales management, retail sales, field sales, installation technicians and customer service.

These are full-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits, which include medical and dental, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

Click here to view available positions.

