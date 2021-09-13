Watch

Rebound

Actions

AT&T hiring in Cleveland, Akron Canton area, with $1,000 sign-on bonuses for select positions

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this July 18, 2019 photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami. Shares of AT&T Inc. rose Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the telecom giant’s first-quarter results topped analyst expectations. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Results AT&T
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:25:33-04

CLEVELAND — AT&T is hiring to fill 100 positions in Ohio, including the Cleveland and Akron-Canton areas.

The company is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses for some of the positions.

Position openings include sales management, retail sales, field sales, installation technicians and customer service.

These are full-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits, which include medical and dental, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

Click here to view available positions.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Resources for Job Seekers

Job Boards

Ohio.gov COVID-19 Job Search

OhioMeansJobs.com Job Board

Google Cleveland-area Job Board

Monster.com Cleveland-area Job Board

Indeed.com Cleveland-area Job Board

ZipRecruiter Cleveland-area Job Board

Guides

OhioMeansJobs Job Seeker Resources

Ohio.gov Job Seekers Guide

Cuyahoga County Job Seekers Guide

Summit County Job Seekers Guide

U.S. Dept. of Labor Coronavirus Resources