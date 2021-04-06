Cleveland Metroparks hiring for 1,000 seasonal positions across its park reservations, dining, golf courses and zoo

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks is hiring for over 1,000 positions for the spring and summer season.

The award-winning park district said it’s hiring for positions across its reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas and zoo.

The Cleveland Metroparks is hiring to fill 1,000 positions.

Seasonal positions are available for ages 16 and up and most positions offer a 40-hour workweek with employment dates rating from spring through mid-October.

The metroparks will hold an annual job fair at Stillwater Place at the zoo located at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The job fair will offer potential applicants a chance to connect with hiring managers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to pre-register at ClevelandMetroparks.com. Face masks are required.

In addition to seasonal employment, the metroparks is offering full-time positions across its park reservations, golf courses, restaurants, police department, marketing department and zoo.

