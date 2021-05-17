Lincoln Electric hosting hiring event May 22 to fill 60 positions at Euclid facility

EUCLID, Ohio — Lincoln Electric, a company that designs develops and manufactures arc welding products, robotic arc welding and oxyfuel cutting systems, is hosting a hiring event on May 22 to fill 60 open positions.

The company is hiring general production workers and material handlers at its Euclid facility.

Registration is preferred but walk-ins are also welcome.

Advancement and Training Opportunities

Guaranteed Employment (after three years)

Profit Sharing Program

Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits

401(k) Matching Program

The hiring event will be held at Lincoln Electric Welding Technology and Training Center at 22800 St. Clair Avenue in Euclid, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to register.

