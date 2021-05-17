Watch

Lincoln Electric hosting hiring event May 22 to fill 60 positions at Euclid facility

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Electric.
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 17, 2021
EUCLID, Ohio — Lincoln Electric, a company that designs develops and manufactures arc welding products, robotic arc welding and oxyfuel cutting systems, is hosting a hiring event on May 22 to fill 60 open positions.

The company is hiring general production workers and material handlers at its Euclid facility.

Registration is preferred but walk-ins are also welcome.

  • Advancement and Training Opportunities
  • Guaranteed Employment (after three years)
  • Profit Sharing Program
  • Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits
  • 401(k) Matching Program

The hiring event will be held at Lincoln Electric Welding Technology and Training Center at 22800 St. Clair Avenue in Euclid, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to register.

