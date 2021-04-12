Mitchell's Ice Cream hiring kitchen team members with pay starting at $16 an hour

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland’s favorite ice cream makers is hiring ahead of the summer season.

Mitchell’s Ice Cream is hiring kitchen team members at its Ohio City Kitchen, where all ice cream is made, and shop team members at all 10 shops throughout Northeast Ohio.

All part-time and full-time kitchen team members start at $16 and receive holiday pay.

Eligible full-time shop and kitchen team members qualify for child paid leave and a 4-week, paid sabbatical every five years.

Other benefits include:

6-week new child paid leave

1-week paid marriage leave

$240 wellness stipend paid annually.

401k with 4% matching contributions

Health insurance with 65% premium paid by Mitchell’s Ice Cream

“There is nothing more important to us than to make Mitchell’s a better work home for every individual Team Member, including Kitchen Team Members who represent the beating heart of what we do and Shop Team Members who are the friendly faces guests see daily,” said Pete Mitchell.

Interested candidates can apply here.

