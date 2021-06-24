USPS to host drive-thru job fair in Akron Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is searching for new employees, and there’s an easy way those interested can enter the field.

There are 100 open positions in the Akron area that need to be filled, and the USPS is turning to a drive-thru job fair in its search for qualified candidates, according to a release from the USPS. Numerous positions are available, including city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, postal support employees, mailhandler assistants and tractor trailer operators. The starting salary is between $16.87 and $23.74 per hour, and the responsibilities may include handling, processing, driving and delivering mail, or a combination of such things.

The job fair will take place on Sunday, June 27, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Akron Five Points Post Office, located at 634 West Exchange Street in Akron. There will be USPS human resource specialists available there to answer any questions applicants may have, as well as share more details about the available positions.

Those interested should apply online at the USPS website. After the application is completed, applicants should click the save tab on the website and then electronically submit the online job application. The USPS recommends that applicants check their email at least once a day for any potential updates. In order to be hired, all applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background check and medical assessment.

