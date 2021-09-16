Immersive Van Gogh hiring for its Cleveland exhibition

CLEVELAND — The highly anticipated opening of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is a week away from opening in Cleveland and organizers are looking for help.

There are 25 part-time shift lead jobs posted on Indeed.com. The pay starts at $18 an hour for supervising daily operations at the exhibit.

It was originally running until December but due to the overwhelming response and support from the arts in the Cleveland community, the producer says it’s extended until Feb. 6.

"I've never had a project like this that's arrived and has been as big a hit and as part of it and as has really enmeshed in the zeitgeist the way this has. And here in Cleveland, we've sold over a hundred thousand tickets. So we're off to a great start here as well,” said Cory Ross, producer for the exhibit.

The venue is in Cleveland’s Lighthouse Airspace located at East 28th Street, which is a former industrial building.

“We work with the architecture and we project on every surface, on the floors, on the walls, on the columns, on the brickwork. And so it's a unique installation in every city that we go to because it works with the architecture so nicely and and then it's choreographed to music.

Organizers are hoping to make a permanent home for more immersive exhibitions in Cleveland. Immersive Van Gogh opens Sept. 22.

RELATED: Location announced for Immersive Van Gogh Cleveland; opening date postponed

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

