Location announced for Immersive Van Gogh Cleveland; opening date postponed

CLEVELAND — The opening date of the highly anticipated Immersive Van Gogh Cleveland event has been postponed due to supply chain delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced in a statement Tuesday.

Corey Ross, a producer of the Cleveland event, said the opening date has been moved to Sept. 22.

Since it was announced the event was coming to Cleveland, the location of the event was kept a secret until now.

The official home of the exhibit is Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland, located at 850 E. 72nd Street in Cleveland.

Those who have tickets to the event will receive an email in the next 12 hours from Universe.com about the new dates.

Organizers said that if the new scheduled date does not work for you, then you can change the date at no charge here.

"Again, I sincerely appreciate your understanding as we work to bring you an unforgettable experience. We very much look forward to welcoming you to Immersive Van Gogh Cleveland!," Ross said.

