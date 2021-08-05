Mercy Health hospital hosting job fair on Aug. 11 to fill open positions

LORAIN, Ohio — Mercy Health is hosting a job fair on Aug. 11 to fill open position at the Lorain hospital.

Mercy Health will conduct interviews for a variety of health care positions, including nurses.

The job fair will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ross Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at the hospital.

Mercy Health officers competitive wages and benefits, including tuition reimbursement for full-time and part-time positions, paid time off, medical, dental, vision, and a sign-on bonus.

Click here to view open positions.

