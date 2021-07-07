Progressive Insurance hiring up to 6,400 people nationwide, including positions in Cleveland area

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Progressive Insurance announced it’s hiring people to fill hundreds of open positions in the Cleveland area as part of a nationwide effort to hire up to 6,400 new employees at locations across the country.

Progressive is looking to fill roles in a variety of areas including call centers, claims, technology, legal and analysis business areas.

New eligible hires can participate in the company’s bonus plan. Progressive offers employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads, including same-sex partners, adoptive and foster parents.

Many of the roles at Progressive are hybrid or full remote positions due to changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Progressive didn’t specify how many jobs available were in the Cleveland area, it did give a breakdown of the number of positions that will be filled across the company:

The 3,000 Call Center positions across the country include customer service representatives, inbound sales representatives, Spanish bilingual call center representatives, claims customer service representatives, and sales specialists

The 2,900 claims positions include claims adjuster trainees, auto damage claims adjusters, bodily injury claims adjusters, property claims adjusters, catastrophe adjusters, medical claims representative trainees, and centralized claims adjusters. Positions include field roles, hybrid work from home/office options, and fully remote roles.

There will be over 300 jobs available within the technology team. Those positions include developers, data engineers, IT analysts, systems engineers and more.

The legal group plans to fill 150 more jobs with our House Counsel team, which includes attorneys and legal support staff.

Hiring also includes approximately 60 jobs in data and analytics, which includes data scientists, data analysts, BI developers, pricing analysts, product analysts, marketing analysts and more (including leadership opportunities). Additionally, openings in corporate business areas such as HR, Marketing, and Product Management are available.

