U.S. Postal Service hosting job fair in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Service is hiring for a multitude of positions in the Cleveland area. This weekend, the USPS will hold a drive-thru job fair in Cleveland for applicants to apply.

The event will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the USPS Cleveland Administration Building, 2200 Orange Ave.

The postal service is hiring for the following positions:

Mail Handler Assistant (MHA) - $16.87/hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) - $18.51/hour

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) - $19.06/hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) - $19.06/hour (work Saturdays, Sundays, holidays only)

Motor Vehicle Operators (MVO) - $23.34/hour

Tractor Trailer Operator (TTO) - $23.74/hour

Automotive Technician (AT) - $47,471/annually

Anyone applying must be at least 18 years old and undergo a background check and medical assessment. Individuals applying for the motor vehicle or tractor trailer operator positions must have a commercial driver's license.

More information about USPS jobs can be found, here.

