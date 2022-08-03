Sam’s Club’s August Savings Event starts next week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sam’s Club is kicking off the last full month of summer with an August Savings Event featuring deals on nearly 100 items for the home and some deep discounts on tech items, including $400 off a laptop.

The savings event runs from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Wednesday, Aug. 10. Keep in mind that you will need a Sam’s Club membership to participate in the deal, but you can get one online before the sale begins.

Some items are marked as much as 45% off, while supplies last. Take a look at just some of the items included in the Sam’s Club August Savings Event:

You’ll save $100 on this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Baker’s Bundle, which will be priced at $280 during the sale.

With 10 speeds and 67 touchpoints around the mixing bowl, the mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl and a 3-quart stainless steel bowl along with the following tools: a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a mini whip and a spatula. Get it in one of five colors, like black, red, blue, teal or gray.

With nearly 9,000 reviews, the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus has a total rating of 4.8 out 5 stars, with customers saying it’s the best mixer on the market and a “dream come true.” They also like how much time it saves.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says they love the mixer.

“The lift bowl is much easier to add ingredients than the tilt,” Nana4 wrote. “Bonus bowl and tools are a big plus! And the color is WOW!”

This iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3556) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum with Smart Mapping will be $380 during the sale, a savings of $110.

The robot vacuum has a 3-stage cleaning system and learns the layout of your home via an Imprint Smart Map. You can schedule cleaning or just run it when your floors could use some help. With Dirt Detect Technology, the vacuum detects dirtier areas of your home and cleans them more thoroughly.

The vacuum also has a base that empties the vacuum’s contents into an enclosed bag between cleanings so you don’t need to worry about making a mess when it’s time to empty it out.

You’ll save a whopping $400 on this Asus 15.6-Inch OLED K513 Laptop, which will cost $599. This deal is only available on Saturday, August 6.

Regularly priced at $999, the laptop includes 16GB RAM and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor. The keyboard is full size and includes a backlight and a number keypad, which can be hard to find on some smaller laptops.

It runs Windows 11 Home and weighs just 3.97 pounds, so it would make a good choice for someone who works on the go or for a college student who needs to take it to multiple classes.

Vizio 58-Inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – Save $200 off

This Vizio 58-Inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV will be priced at $399, a savings of $200.

The Vizio TV is a 4K Ultra HD smart television and offers more than a billion colors plus intelligent backlighting. It also has Dolby Vision HDR (high dynamic range) and UltraBright 600 for revealing detailed highlights.

Because it’s a smart TV, you can watch your favorite shows and movies and it comes with a voice remote, so you can say what you want to watch out loud without having to type it in and search.

If you’ve been considering purchasing an air fryer, here’s your chance! You’ll save $50 on this Power XL 8 qt Air Fryer, which will be priced at $70.

The large 8-quart air fryer and multicooker uses rapid air circulation for crispier frying. Because it cooks with less (or no) oil than traditional frying, whatever you make in your area fryer will have 70% fewer calories from fat.

The fryer has eight cooking pre-sets with temperature control, which allow you to choose how you want to cook, whether that’s air frying, broiling, baking or roasting. You can cook everything from onion rings to steaks, burgers, chicken, desserts and more.

With more than 1,100 reviews, the Power XL 8 qt Air Fryer has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with around 940 customers giving it a 5-star rating.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says that every kitchen needs an air fryer.

“We use this air fryer every single day. It has replaced our BBQ and oven for cooking most dishes,” user Doing laundry since 1960 wrote. “We even make roast duck in it. It’s super for crisping leftover tacos and makes tasty and healthy fried chicken, Shishito peppers and roast potatoes. Our kitchen remains cool and clean-up is simple, too. Awesome appliance!”

Other deals include $30 off the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro, $80 off this Shark Rotator Pet Plus Upright Vacuum and $200 off this Westinghouse iGen2500 Portable Inverter Generator. You can see the rest of the items that will be on sale by viewing the catalog online.

Will you be heading to your local Sam’s Club to grab some deals Aug. 6-10?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.