X CEO Linda Yaccarino leaves social media platform after 2 years

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced in a post on Wednesday that she is stepping down as leader of the social media platform two years after taking the helm.

Yaccarino's resignation comes as users said X's AI chatbot Grok pushed out antisemitic tropes in its responses to some users.

Yaccarino made no mention of the recent controversy in her resignation letter.

"I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable," she said. "We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform."

Prior to joining X, which was previously named Twitter, Yaccarino was a longtime media executive. She previously served as the chair of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 after almost two decades as a media executive at Turner.

On Tuesday, Grok connected several antisemitic tropes to an account it identified as being "Ashkenazi Jewish." That account stirred controversy with offensive comments posted online about the victims of the recent Texas floods. In an X post, people behind the Grok account said they are "actively working to remove the inappropriate post."