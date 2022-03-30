Shark’s Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum is priced at $60 off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s just about time to begin your spring cleaning, and if that means you’ll need a new vacuum, Amazon is currently offering a sale on a lift-away Shark vacuum.

This Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is regularly priced at $220, but is currently on sale for $160, a savings of $60 or 27%. Shipping is free for Prime members and if you decide you don’t want the vacuum, you can also return it for free.

The vacuum features powerful suction that deep-cleans carpets and bare floors. It includes a detachable pod for cleaning under furniture or you can detach the nozzle to clean above the floor, on upholstery, furniture and stairs. It also works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens right inside the vacuum.



Shark has included pet hair pickup attachments, an upholstery tool and crevice tool that are all designed to make cleaning up pet hair easier. The vacuum easily maneuvers in and out of tight spaces, in corners and around furniture. Other features include a brush roll shutoff that allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning.

The 0.9-quart large-capacity dust cup easily removes for emptying debris directly into the trash can, so you won’t have to deal with purchasing vacuum bags.

The vacuum has nearly 23,000 reviews on Amazon, with a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. A whopping 90% of the reviews are either four or five stars, with reviewers saying it has great suction, is easy to clean and empty and is simple to use.

One pet parent noted that the vacuum performs well for all the mammals in the house.

“Does well with pet hair (border collie and cat) and long human hair too,” the 5-star review reads.

Another reviewer said they were nervous to buy a vacuum after some people said to get a Dyson instead, but for the price, decided to go with the Shark.

“Given the fact that I could buy 2-3 of these for a Dyson I decided to purchase the Shark. I’m very glad I did,” user Lynn Swan wrote. “The suction power of this vacuum is truly amazing. I sucked up a frightening amount of dirt that had been left behind by my old Hoover that admittedly was on its last leg. The suction is good enough to clean right up to the wall without using a tool.”

The few negative reviews mention that the cord is short and the canister is too small. A few people also mentioned that the brush roll stopped working or that the product got clogged with dog hair.

If you’re looking for something just a bit different, Amazon has a handful of other Shark vacuums as well, like the Shark HV322 Rocket Pet Plus for $180, Shark HV343AMZ Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum for $150 or a pre-owned Shark Rocket HV302 Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum for $140.

If you’re tired of plugging in the vacuum or tripping over the cord, Shark also has a highly-rated cordless stick vacuum. The Shark WANDVAC costs $239 on sale and weighs less than 2.1 pounds. It includes a portable charging base with two storing and charging setups.

It has a self-cleaning brush roll to ensure that hair does not get wrapped up in it, plus a boost button for extra bursts of strong suction. It also includes a duster crevice tool and pet multi-tool.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.