The Race Weekend: Protecting election workers and roundtable discussion on abortions in Arizona

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director and Moderator, Joe St. George talks with Jess O’Connell of Newco Strategies about how to better protect our elections and our election workers. Steve Schmidt joins the show to discuss the controversy around Kristi Noem’s new book for his “2-Minute Warning,” while National Correspondent Adi Guajardo hosts four women in Arizona for a roundtable discussion on abortion. All this while our “Inside the Race Panel with Politico” discusses the latest developments along the campaign trail and inside the courtroom.