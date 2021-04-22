Browns invite special guests to announce picks during 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns, as part of the National Football League's Draft-A-Thon special—will be inviting special guests to announce their picks at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

In the first round, Shaw High School senior Mya Tomoto will announce the No. 26 pick for the Browns, highlighting her dedication to closing the digital divide.

Tomoto, an athlete and trumpet player graduating at the top of her class, has helped lead a team of students at Shaw High School to evaluate, prepare and distribute computers to students. Tomoto worked with students, many of who had never owned a computer, to teach them and volunteered herself to conduct virtual troubleshooting whenever needed.

The computers distributed to the students came as a result of a $350,000 donation from the Browns distributed to East Cleveland City Schools.

Also making a special announcement in the Draft will be Lake Catholic High School football head coach Marty Gibbons.

Gibbons was named the 2020 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year and was provided a $9,000 grant to benefit Lake Catholic High School's football program.

Gibbons will make the special draft announcement on the second day of Draft selections.

On the third day of the Draft, dialysis tech Kendalyn Mackay will announce a selection on behalf of the Browns after being named a nominee for the NFL's 2020 Fan of the Year award.

The 2021 NFL Draft takes place from April 29-May 1 right here in Cleveland.

