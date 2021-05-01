Browns turn Genard Avery trade into O-line addition, selecting Toledo native OT James Hudson in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have selected offensive tackle James Hudson out of Cincinnati with the No. 110 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns acquired the fourth-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade involving linebacker Genard Avery in 2019.

Hudson, a native of Toledo, will provide rotational depth on the already explosive offensive line.

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook said Hudson will play at tackle and will cross-train at guard, but on the depth chart will remain a tackle.

"We can never have enough big dudes that can move and fit in the scheme," Cook said.

Hudson said he's excited to play for the Browns and to be so close to home, allowing his family to easily come watch him play at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"It means everything. It warms my heart to know I'm only going to be an hour and a half away from home," Hudson said. "It's a blessing. I'm excited to put on for the state of Ohio."

At Cincinnati, Hudson earned First Team All-American Conference honors and held his own against Georgia's Azeez Oljulari in the Peach Bowl last season. His offensive line allowed just nine sacks during the regular season last year.

Hudson's impressive play may be able to be contributed to the help of Browns legend Joe Thomas. Hudson said when he switched to tackle, he would go on YouTube and search videos of Thomas' tape to study his game and try to replicate it for himself.

"Joe Thomas is the type of guy I looked up to and still look up to," Hudson said.

On Friday night, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took the stage at the 2021 NFL Draft announcing the Cleveland Browns final third round selection, Anthony Schwartz.

Additionally, on the first night of the Draft, the Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome II. On Friday, the Browns traded up from the No. 59 pick to the No. 52 in order to select linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, keeping with Berry's pattern of making defense a priority this offseason.

