Construction on NFL Draft stage begins

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is starting to set the stage for the NFL Draft.

Construction on the massive stage began on Wednesday.

Crews began work north of First Energy Stadium by laying out the framework for the main event stage that will tower around 90-feet high, but also for other areas that will serve as green rooms for the prospects and VIP areas on either side of the stage to allow for social distancing.

From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on East 9th Street, all the way to the west side of the stadium on West Third Street, there will be a giant draft campus for the NFL Draft fan experience.

"There will be opportunities to get on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, there will be all kinds of activations. It's a theme park essentially for those of you that remember the MLB All-Star Game at PlayBall Park envision that but on this campus," said Vice President of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Mike Mulhall.

