How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL Draft has arrived in Cleveland.

The draft runs from Thursday night to Saturday evening and here's how you can watch it.

On TV

Following the first round of picks that aired Thursday, Draft coverage continues at 7 p.m. on Friday on News 5 with rounds two and three.

Coverage of the NFL Draft continues on Saturday beginning at noon on News 5 and is expected to run until 7 p.m.

Online

You can watch the NFL Draft on your smartphone or tablet on the ESPN app or ABC app, on your computer on ABC.com, or through the ABC app on a connected device, such as Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

In-person

Unless you are fully vaccinated and invited to the NFL Draft Theatre to see the event up close, or if you have tickets to the NFL Draft Experience during a time slot the draft is happening, you might be wondering where you can catch all the action but still be out in the atmosphere of the downtown Draft.

During all three days of the NFL Draft, Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Destination Cleveland, and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission have planned COVID-19 protocol-compliant viewing and dining areas for fans to hang out and watch the Draft in.

The "Rock the Clock End Zones" will feature seating, live music from local DJs, and broadcasts of the Draft.

Rock the Clock End Zones will have three locations downtown: Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza, on Old River Road in Flats East Bank, and on Mall C.

