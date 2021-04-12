How you can watch the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland with Browns CB Denzel Ward

CLEVELAND — UPDATE: Tickets have sold out online, according to Eventbrite.

The 2021 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away and Cleveland is preparing to host the three-day event. Fans will have the opportunity to attend the NFL Draft Experience and participate in events and activities around FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science center—but if you were hoping to watch the Draft alongside a star player on the Browns, you're in luck.

Cornerback Denzel Ward will be at Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City on the first day of the Draft, Thursday, April 29, to watch the night's events and to promote his charity "Make Them Know Your Name" (MTKYN).

MTKYN works to help prevent heart-related fatalities in communities across the county by promoting heart health and life-saving training.

Partnering with Saucy Brew Works, MTKYN is featuring a special beer release, "Return of the Warden" with a portion of the proceeds benefiting MTKYN.

Fans looking to attend the event can do so for free, but due to capacity restrictions (50%), all guests will be required to pre-register for the event. Tickets for general admission are free while $25 tickets that include a drink ticket, a Denzel Ward autograph and Draft-themed swag are also being sold for those interested. From each of the $25 tickets, $15 will be donated to the MTKYN foundation.

Those without tickets will not be permitted into the Brewpub can still watch the Draft at Vibe Garden outside.

There will also be a silent auction to benefit the charity as well.

Saucy Brew Works in Cleveland is located at 2885 Detroit Avenue.

To get tickets or to learn more, click here.