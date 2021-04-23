Myles Garrett to announce Night 2 Draft selections for Browns, 58 prospects confirmed to participate

CLEVELAND — While the NFL Draft is going to look a little different from years past, the event is happening in-person, and Draft prospects, NFL players and Legends will be in attendance for the three-day event in Cleveland next week, including Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who will be announcing selections for the Browns.

The NFL announced Friday that 58 Draft prospects, 13 on-site in Cleveland and 45 virtually, have confirmed that they will be participating in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Draft prospects who have confirmed their participation will be featured on the NFL Draft TV broadcast and all of NFL Media’s landscape.

The 13 players who will be in Cleveland participating in the Draft in-person are:

Christian Barmore- Alabama

Ja’Marr Chase- LSU

Caleb Farley- Virginia Tech

Mac Jones- Alabama

Trey Lane- North Dakota State

Michah Parsons- Penn State

Kyle Pitts- Florida

Gregory Rousseau- Miami (Fla.)

Rashawn Slater- Northwestern

Devonta Smith- Alabama

Patrick Surtain II- Alabama

Jaylen Waddle- Alabama

Zach Wilson- BYU

Here is a list of the 45 players who will participate in the Draft virtually:

NFL

The NFL also announced that 32 current players and Legends, seven of whom are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are scheduled to make selections on the second night of the NFL Draft.

Garrett will represent the Browns on the second night of the Draft, announcing the Browns selections.

Below is a list of current players, Legends and Hall of Famers announcing selections on the second night of the Draft:

NFL

The NFL Draft takes place April 29 - May 1.

