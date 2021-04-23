NFL announces additional tickets for NFL Draft Experience

CLEVELAND — After discussions with local health and city officials, the NFL has released more tickets for the NFL Draft Experience on the OnePass app.

The Draft Experience is the NFL’s interactive theme park that is free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the draft.

Tickets are available now in the NFL OnePass App.

Fans must download the app and select a date and session to reserve a free ticket. Once activated, fans can use NFL OnePass to play games, receive digital content and enter to win exclusive prizes. Session registration will be limited to one session over the three-day period for two adults and up to five minors per transaction.

Timed tickets will be accessible via the app for all three days of the Draft, with three time slots each day. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 29

12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

4 p.m-7 p.m.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, April 30

12 p.m.-4 p.m.

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

3 p.m.- 6 p.m.

