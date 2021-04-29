Sneak peek: Inside look at the Locker Room at the NFL Draft Experience

CLEVELAND — While you may not be able to walk the red carpet, the NFL has rolled out the red carpet for fans here at the Locker Room at the NFL Draft Experience.

News 5's Jon Rudder gives a sneak peek inside the locker room ahead of Thursday's draft.

Sneak Peek: A look inside the NFL Locker Room

It has everything fans would want, including busts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, interactive displays and bedazzled helmets from every team.

There are locker rooms set up of several teams, including one of Browns running back Nick Chubb.

