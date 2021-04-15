Watch
With 2 weeks to NFL Draft in Cleveland, planning professionals hold virtual meeting

NFL Draft planning meeting 2 weeks from event
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 15, 2021
CLEVELAND — Guests from the NFL and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission are holding a virtual meeting Thursday to preview and discuss the landmark event coming to Cleveland in two weeks.

Guests included the NFL’s Aubrey Walton, director of event location strategy & planning, and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s David Gilbert, president and CEO.

According to a news release: “Walton will discuss the league’s selection of Cleveland and what factors into choosing a draft destination. Gilbert will speak to Cleveland’s preparations as a first-time host city and the impact of the NFL Draft within the city, state and region. Both guests will speak to the impact of COVID-19 on draft planning.”

