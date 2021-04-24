You only have a few days left to check out the giant NFL helmets in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — If you've been planning on checking out the giant helmets near FirstEnergy Stadium that are in place for the NFL Draft, you need to move quick—they are being moved this coming week.

The helmets are currently placed on Mall C for the public to view up close.

According to Destination Cleveland, you only have until Tuesday to see them before they are moved to the NFL Draft area and won't be accessible unless you have a ticket for the spot they will be located.

So if you're looking to take a selfie or snap some photos with the giant helmets, you better move fast!

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.