2021 U.S. Masters Swimming Long Course National Championship coming to Northeast Ohio

GENEVA, Ohio — United States Olympians and record-holding swimmers will compete in a championship event right here in Northeast Ohio this week.

The 2021 U.S. Masters Swimming Long Course National Championship will bring in more than 700 Masters swimmers from around the world to compete at SPIRE Institute in Geneva from Thursday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hosted by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the U.S. Masters Swimming event will feature multiple U.S. Olympians such as Ashley Whitney, a 1996 gold medalist, and Yoshi Oyakawa, a 1952 gold medalist.

Multiple FINA Masters record-holders and USMS record-holders have broken records during the U.S. Masters Swimming Long Course National Championship.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Face masks will be required for all guests in the venue and health and safety protocols will be implemented, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said the swimming competition is expected to provide around $1.5 million in economic impact to Northeast Ohio.

To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.