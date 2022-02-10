Cleveland Power of Sport Summit, a free public event, planned during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — While the main events of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend headed to Cleveland next week require purchased tickets, there are other free events open to the pubic surrounding the three-day festivities—including the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit being held at the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center.

From Feb. 18 through Feb. 20, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will host the Summit, providing a platform to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion with a sports-centric theme, aiming to create positive change in the community.

The Summit will offer demonstrations such as ZENworks Yoga and and interactive art display, exhibits including one on racial equity in professional hockey and another on the apparel brand iLTHY breaking barriers in sport. There will be inspirational panels and workshops as well.

Attendees can sit in on panels addressing a variety of topics on each of the three days of NBA All-Star Weekend, including adaptive sports, gender equity, mental health, LGBTGIA+ athletes and racial equity.

Panels run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The panels are free to attend, guests just need to register in advance. To learn more about the events and to register for the events, click here.

