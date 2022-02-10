Darius Garland, Mack Wilson hosting All-Star Weekend party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — If you're looking for the hot spots to be during the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland next week, look no further than The Vault on East 9th, which will be hosting a ticketed party hosted by Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland and Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

The All-Star Friday party will be held from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Friday night inside The Vault, a century-old bank held beneath the Cleveland Trust Rotunda inside the Metropolitan at the 9.

The Move Makers

Music at the event will be provided by DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, DJ Ryan Wolf of the Cleveland Browns, DJ Jay iLLa of the Chicago Bears and DJ Misses of Z 107.9.

Special NBA players, NFL players, influencers and celebrities will be announced before the event.

General admission tickets start at $125 and include complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. VIP Tickets start at $200 and include red carpet photos and VIP private access to a speakeasy, as well as complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

Guests may be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to enter.

A dress code will be in place and includes the prohibition of jerseys, white t-shirts, open tow shoes, hoodies, sweatpants and joggers.

