Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro selected to play in Clorox Rising Stars game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro have been selected to play in the Clorox Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend.

Mobley was the No. 3 pick in last year's draft and is averaging 14.8 points on .505 shooting from the field, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.72 blocks in 43 games.

He is leading all NBA rookies in rebounds, blocks, field goal percentages and dunks.

Mobley won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in October and November.

Okoro was the Cavs No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team last season.

This season, he has played in 36 games and is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Mobley and Okoro have joined 20 other Cavaliers players who have previously competed in the Rising Stars since its start in 1994 and will be the first Cavs to compete in the event since Collin Sexton in 2020.

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

RELATED: Tickets for NBA Celebrity Game, Rising Stars and NBA All Star Practice on sale

