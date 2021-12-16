Tickets for NBA Celebrity Game, Rising Stars and NBA All Star Practice on sale

CLEVELAND — Tickets are on sale for some of the events leading up to the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland in February, including the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars and the All-Star practice event.

The first event of the weekend, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, tips off on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET at the Wolstein Center. The game will include stars from film, television, music, sports and more.

Later on Friday, the Clorox Rising Stars will tip-off at 9 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, featuring the league’s top first-and second-year players.

Then on Saturday, NBA All-Star Game participants and coaches will participate in the NBA All-Star Practice at 11 a.m. at the Wolstein Center.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Howard University and Morgan State University men’s basketball teams will face off for the NBA HBCU Classic at the Wolstein Center.

Buy tickets here.

