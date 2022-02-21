LeBron James hits All-Star game-winner to give Team LeBron—featuring Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen—the win

CLEVELAND — Sunday night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game wrapped up the three-day All-Star Weekend festivities, seeing the league's top talent go head to head on teams drafted by team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Representing Cleveland on Team LeBron was Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, who started off the night hot with two monster slams from Allen—one from a dime from Garland—while Garland himself showed off his shooting skills with a precision three-pointer, and even put up a soft dunk to show off his versatility.

In the first quarter, Team LeBron came out on top, 47-45, which earned the Kent State I PROMISE program, the charity of James' choice, $100,000.

Team Durant, which was playing for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, won the second quarter, 49-46, which earned the food bank $100,000 as well.

At halftime, the NBA recognized its 75th anniversary with a special ceremony honoring the greatest 75 players in league history, which included James, Shaquille O'Neal, the late Kobe Bryant and of course Michael Jordan.

Loud cheers for Kobe Bryant as he's introduced in the NBA 75 ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RL9LUtW70d — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

In the third quarter, Steph Curry lit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on fire with his explosive three-point shooting, breaking the All-Star Game record for most threes in a game, he did it with half of the quarter left.

Steph Curry is so spicy right now even the Mayor of Flavortown is getting in on the hype. pic.twitter.com/HrgSkrhfAg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

Team LeBron and Team Durant tied in the third quarter, 45-45, seeing each of their charities receive $50,000.

The end of the game was a close one, with both teams playing to the target score of 163. It was neck and neck, with Team LeBron in need of two points and Team Durant in need of three.

Fittingly, James took over and with the game-winning shot, gave his team the win and boosted the Kent State I PROMISE program to a total of $450,000 in donation dollars, as well as a new Kia Sorento.

LeBron James hits the game winner in the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SvH5ZHfGsx — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank still made out nicely, despite Team Durant not winning it all. The food bank will receive a total of $300,000 thanks to Team Durant's efforts.

Allen ended his first All-Star appearance with 10 points, nine rebounds two blocks and a steal while Garland ended his first with 13 points, three assists and two steals.

After the game, Curry was named the NBA All-Star MVP for his record-breaking performance. Curry put up 50 points, shooting an all-time record 16-27 from three, while also notching five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Curry received the newly designed Kobe Bryant MVP trophy, the first recipient of the new hardware.

The #NBAAllStar MVP and first recipient of the newly designed Kobe Bryant trophy is Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/YfkrCcqX57 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 21, 2022

The game wrapped up the final night of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, which despite the cold, snow and wind, brought out fans and celebrities in droves for all of the action.

