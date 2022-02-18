NBA Crossover event starts Friday at noon

CLEVELAND — We're now getting our first look inside the NBA’s crossover exhibit opening today inside Cleveland Public Auditorium.

It’s an interactive fan event for as little as $30 per person, showcasing the intersection of basketball and culture.

You can find yourself on the court shooting hoops like the pros or doing it through virtual reality. Plus, interactive videos transporting you to some of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

There's also limited-edition merchandise, including the actual wooden pieces of the courts from historic games like our Cavs 2016 championship, transformed into keepsakes.

“You'll see some items—a Lucite cube that in the case is a piece of the court, a bottle opener and some other items such as pendants, cufflinks, lapel pins and a piece of the court, along with a custom book. And this book is really going to help tell the story of what took place. On top of this court comes with a letter of authenticity and a booklet explaining the Cavs championship run and key moments throughout that run,” said Eric Perugini, NBALAB.

Plus, part of the court from last year's all-star game in Atlanta has been turned into a piece of furniture for a good cause.

“This is a custom one-of-a-kind table that will be on auction at NBA auctions starting today, and all the proceeds will go to benefit the United Negro College Fund and some HBCU universities as well,” Perugini said.

The NBA Crossover opens to the public at noon today and runs through Sunday.

