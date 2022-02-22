Watch
Sports2022 NBA All Star Weekend

Actions

NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and former NBA great Michale Jordan greet each other during the introduction of 75 of the leagues greatest player during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NBA All Star Game Basketball
Posted at 8:15 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 20:15:07-05

CLEVELAND — The NBA celebrated its diamond anniversary with a sparkling tribute to honor 75 years on the hardwood floor.

During halftime of Sunday’s All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team — including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — stood side by side on a circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It was a chance to take a bow for the game’s biggest names, players who cut a path down the lane for today’s players.

Each of them wearing blue blazers with a 75th logo, the best of the NBA’s best were introduced to huge ovations, with the loudest cheers going to Jordan, the last player to walk onto the raised podium.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Click Here For More Information