NBA-inspired art exhibit on display in Cleveland during All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — If you're a fan of art and basketball, this is the exhibit for you. During NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, fans can head to the Caxton Building, just three blocks from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and see the works of Hank Willis Thomas, a renowned Black artist who has partnered with the NBA and Bleacher Report for a new series of works titles "New Black Aesthetic."

The works, showcased in the exhibit during NBA All-Star Weekend, highlight the intersection of art and basketball.

What makes this series so unique is the median—five handmade quilts that each depict a legendary Black athlete from NBA history—Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant—all of which centralize the league's logo.

But a sculpture of Juwan Howard's arm is a piece that you won't be able to miss. Thomas 3D scanned Howard's arm for the model.

"This is actually the first time it's been exhibited n this scale," Thomas said.

Camryn Justice

The exhibit is something that Thomas hopes will generate conversations about art, culture and how they intersect with the NBA.

"I really feel this is the beginning of a new conversation about empowerment in the league. Obviously, something that has always been discussed, but I think having artists as well as players and fans really pushing the discourse is great," Thomas said.

Open from Thursday until Sunday, 11 a.m.⁠ to ⁠8 p.m., fans can head to the Caxton Building located at 812 Huron Road to see the unique art display. Admission is free for all.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.