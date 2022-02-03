NBA unveils newly designed Kobe Bryant trophy for All-Star Game MVP

CLEVELAND — NBA All-Star Weekend is headed to Cleveland, and with it a new collection of trophies to be given away throughout the three-day talent showcase events has been unveiled, including the new Kobe Bryant Trophy.

On Thursday, the NBA unveiled the newly designed trophies in celebration of the league's 75th Anniversary Season, which will be presented for the first time in Cleveland.

Among the new trophies is the Kobe Bryant Trophy, which will be awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The trophy will be be on display at the NBA Crossover event Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 in Cleveland for fans to check out.

Other trophies featuring new looks include the AT&T Slam Dunk Champion trophy, MTN Dew 3-Point Contest Champion trophy, Taco Bell Skills Challenge Champion trophy, Clorox Rising Stars MVP trophy, Clorox Clutch Challenge Champion trophy and Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP trophy.

Here's a look at the new designs:

Andrew Kenney/NBA AT&T Slam Dunk Champion

Andrew Kenney/NBA MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest Champion

Andrew Kenney/NBA Taco Bell Skills Challenge Champion

Andrew Kenney/NBA Clorox Rising Stars MVP

Andrew Kenney/NBA Clorox Clutch Challenge Champion

Andrew Kenney/NBA Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP

The NBA All-Star Game Rings also have a new look.

Andrew Kenney/NBA NBA All-Star Game Ring

Artist Victor Solomon collaborated with the NBA to design the trophies and give the awards a fresh look for the special weekend in Cleveland.

