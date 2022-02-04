Photos: NBA unveils 2022 NBA All-Star court; limited edition NFT collection

CLEVELAND — With just a couple of weeks until all eyes are on the city of Cleveland, the NBA unveiled Friday unveiled the design of the NBA All-Star 2022 court where the league’s best players will compete in the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

The court honors Cleveland’s rich basketball history as it features the signature wine and gold colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA. The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled the NBA All-Star 2022 court.

A trio of stars shooting across the center court trail the league’s history of the milestone anniversaries celebrated in Cleveland.

Other features include:

The NBA All-Star 1981 logo sits within the bottom left star, highlighting the league’s 35th Anniversary; the NBA All-Star 1997 logo sits within the top right star, highlighting the league’s 50th Anniversary; and the NBA All-Star 2022 logo sits prominently at center court, highlighting the season long celebration of 75 years of NBA basketball.

A subtle gradation of wood tone transitions from center court to within the key, to inside the paint.

A unique wood design is inlaid in the paint on each side, with a parquet pattern on the left and a herringbone pattern, which was used on basketball courts as early as 1893, on the right.

A silhouette of the NBA75 logo sits in the top left and bottom right corners of the court.

The NBA. The National Basketball Association (NBA) today unveiled the NBA All-Star 2022 court.

The court is also part of the first-ever citywide, shoppable NBA All-Star NFT (non-fungible token) art gallery in Cleveland. An NFT basically a one-of-a-kind digital asset that belongs to you and you only.

The NBA All-Star NFT collection will be available for purchase beginning on Feb. 7. The collection will feature the history of NBA All-Star in Ohio through the courts the games have been played on, represented as limited-edition digital collectibles.

Beginning Friday, fans can visit any of the 10 locations to find and scan a QR code to sign up and register for more info.

Fans will find the QR codes located throughout Downtown Cleveland at various locations including Tower City Center entrances at Public Square and Huron Road, JACK Cleveland Casino Skywalk, RTA’s B-Line Trolleys, The 9’s digital boards overlooking E. 9th Street, The Arcade, Gateway District wallscapes and Gateway Plaza next to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.