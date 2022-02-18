'Still a beautiful city': Cavs' Isaac Okoro won't let snow impact his All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — The day before 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland began, things were thawing out. The snow had stopped, the temps had risen and things were looking promising weather-wise for a comfortable weekend in the 216. But that's not how Ohio works, and of course the temps plummeted, ice and snow returned and winter reared its ugly head once again just before the first day of events.

But that shouldn't deter anyone from experiencing the city, Cleveland Cavaliers forward/guard Isaac Okoro says.

"Right now you can see it's snowing outside but Cleveland's still a beautiful city, there's still a lot of things to do," Okoro said.

One of his suggestions? If you're downtown, walk to Playhouse Square and check out the beautiful scenery.

The young rising star—literally playing in the Clorox Rising Stars game Friday night at the Wolstein Center—has been in Cleveland for just over a year after being selected by the Cavs with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

While the weather might not always be great, Friday being the case in point, the city itself is a place Okoro is proud to call home.

"It's just a hardworking city. People come here and they strive to be great and they demand greatness out of you. Cleveland's just one of those cities to explore and be at," Okoro said.

The good news is that the snow is expected to stop and temps are expected to rise a bit as the weekend continues. Either way, Cleveland has some pretty influential supporters in its corner encouraging a positive mindset at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.