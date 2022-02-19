StockX pop-up celebrates best of sports and culture with workshops, exclusive product collabs for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — StockX Factory, a central online marketplace where music, film, fashion and more all come together, has opened a pop-up space in Downtown Cleveland to celebrate basketball’s biggest weekend.

Camryn Justice | News 5 Cleveland. StockX pop-up during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Now through Sunday, StockX Factory is offering panels and workshops around creativity in the sports industry and its many connections to fashion and music.

Visitors will have a chance to shop exclusive product collaborations with Tiffany & Co., as well as Cleveland Cavaliers creative director and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham.

The pop-up is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The May, located at 200 Euclid Avenue.

Workshops include:



Trading Card Chain: Jewelry and collectibles designer, Kristopher Kites, will host a workshop for attendees to create personalized chain cases for their favorite trading cards.

When: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Other experiences at the StockX Factory include:

StockX Drop-Off: The Drop-Off location will accept all sneakers and apparel to eliminate shipping fees and provide faster payout. It’s as easy as it sounds – sellers pull up, drop off, and get paid sooner.

Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio Half Court: Tiffany & Co. and Arsham Studio have outfitted StockX Factory with a half court in the iconic, distinctive shade of Tiffany Blue ®

Cavs Stockroom: Curated by Daniel Arsham, the Cavs Stockroom will feature exclusive product collaborations with the Cavaliers that pay homage to the game of basketball and 2022 NBA All-Star in The Land. Featured brands include Arsham Studio, Tiffany & Co., Human Made x Kid Cudi, Hidden NY, J Balvin, Sean Wotherspoon, Jeff Hamilton, Full Court Press, New Era, Mitchell and Ness, Franchise Magazine, New York Sunshine and others. Product is extremely limited.

More info on the event here.

