'The Block' fan event with star-studded lineup coming to Cleveland for NBA-All Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — "The Block," an event created with the fans in mind, is headed to Cleveland during NBA All-Star Weekend and is set to feature some big names in sports and entertainment.

MTN Dew and Ruffles teamed up to host The Block, a three-day experience for fans to celebrate basketball, fashion, culture, music and more.

The event will feature names big in Cleveland, like Cavs guard Collin Sexton, artists Glen Infante and Aldonte Flonnoy and muralist Isaiah Williams. It will also feature national stars as well, including Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Aces, Druski the comedian and more.

Druski and Mouse Jones, of The Clubhouse Podcast, will host and emcee the event.

The Block will be held at Gordon Green, located at 5400 Detroit Avenue.

Here is the schedule for The Block:

Friday, Feb. 18- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

