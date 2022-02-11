Tower City announces food hall, pop-ups and family-friendly activities during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — Leading up to and during the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Tower City will be a destination for visitors to experience pop-up retail, dining options and countless activities for fans, families and visitors.

Tower City Food Hall

From Feb. 17- 20, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Tower City will offer a variety of delicious food and beverage options from some of the best restaurants in the Cleveland area.

Those options include 2 You Wines, Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookie, MODbites by Nuevo, Ninja City Kitchen and Bar, Squash the Beef, Vitamin Kandie, Yum Village, Peace, Love and Little Donuts, Pearl Flower Catering, Heights Soul Food, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Kohcoa Shop, Andreas Dekar Wines, The Lemon Lady and Living Rich apparel.

Tower City Family-Friendly Activities

Feb. 19-20, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., bring the whole family for games, hype squad characters, crafts, face painting, and more.

The Real Black Friday

On Saturday, Feb, 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, support 100+ participating local Black businesses and entrepreneurs at LaRese Purnell’s seventh annual Black Business Expo in Tower City’s Skylight Concourse.

On Feb, 20 at 10 a.m., Tower City will host a full day of live music, special guests and performances, a fashion show and more in the Skylight Concourse.

The Land x Complex Shop

February 12: Cleveland Community Weekend - Ryan Wolf x UNDERGOD BY: BYFIELD Release from 5PM – 7PM.

February 18: BristolStudio Trivia Contest & LAYR Exclusive Capsule Release – Come by from 12PM – 2PM for an All-Star trivia game and a chance to win LAYR gear. From 4PM – 6PM, LAYR will be doing an exclusive collection release.

February 19: ACES® Lounge & Cookies Hoops Book Signing x Concession Stand Mobile Pop Up – Visit the ACES® x Complex SHOP lounge from 11AM - 7PM for live panels, experiential brand activations and more. Get your copy of The Joy of Basketball, Cookies Hoops’ new book, signed and visit local-favorite, Concession Stand who will be on-hand.

XHIBITION at the Oak Room

From Feb, 14-21, Xhibition will host a retrospective of iconic designer Jeff Hamilton’s work and sell his new and vintage jackets. Customers will also have the opportunity to build their own custom jackets.

Find the full list of events and times here.

