Tower City Center launches 'NBA Ice Buckets' court pop-up ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — Ahead of the fun and excitement of NBA All-Star 2022, Bedrock's Tower City Center invites fans, Cleveland visitors and sports enthusiasts to shoot their best shot at a new pop-call called “NBA Ice Buckets.”

Open to the public Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays, fans are invited to shoot their best shot by competing in a buzzer-beating basketball game. Participating fans have the chance to win NBA prizes such as the coveted NBA All-Star Game and Crossover tickets, along with league merchandise.

Participants will also receive a digital photo with an “NBA Ice Buckets” backdrop and have the opportunity to purchase official “NBA Ice Buckets” merchandise, including t-shirts and hoodies.

Fans are asked to register ahead of time to have a chance to participate. Click here.

The pop-up will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. t 5 p.m., Jan. 28 through Feb. 20.

